SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.69 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 62.16% to Rs 4.23 crore

Net Loss of SAB Industries reported to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 62.16% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.2311.18 -62 OPM %-387.94-77.46 -PBDT-14.54-7.48 -94 PBT-14.66-7.54 -94 NP-14.69-7.75 -90

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

