National Fertilizer consolidated net profit rises 195.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 6869.75 croreNet profit of National Fertilizer rose 195.13% to Rs 135.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 6869.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5855.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6869.755855.85 17 OPM %4.312.49 -PBDT282.95151.10 87 PBT172.5056.83 204 NP135.2045.81 195
