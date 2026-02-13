Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 41.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.29% to Rs 17.19 croreNet profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro declined 41.78% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales17.1914.29 20 OPM %10.4118.05 -PBDT1.271.90 -33 PBT0.851.46 -42 NP0.851.46 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content