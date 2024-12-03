Safari Inds gains as arm commences production at new mfg facility in Jaipur

Safari Industries (India) advanced 1.69% to Rs 2,640.50 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Safari Manufacturing, has successfully commenced commercial production at its newly established manufacturing facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to the regulatory filing the company said this is to inform that Safari Manufacturing, the wholly owned subsidiary of the company, after completion of trial-runs, has successfully commenced its commercial production of luggage on 2 nd December 2024 at its newly set up greenfield manufacturing facility at Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Safari Industries (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of luggage and luggage accessories.

Safari Industries (India) reported 25.40% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.66 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 39.76 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations grew by 23.72% year on year (YoY) to Rs 457.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

