Protean eGov bags order from CERSAI

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 8:16 AM IST
Protean eGov Technologies announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 161 crore from the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI) to maintain KYC records registry.

The project involves system integration for the design, development, implementation, and operations & maintenance of the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCRR 2.0).

The project will be executed within 69 months from the date of contract execution.

Protean eGov Technologies (formerly known as NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure) is an information technology enabled solutions company conceptualizing, developing, and executing nationally critical and population scale greenfield technology solutions. The company collaborates with the government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 14.46% to Rs 28.04 crore on 6.75% fell in revenue from operations to Rs 219.70 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies shed 0.90% to close at Rs 1,759.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

