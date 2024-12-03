Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme leads to savings of more than Rs 75,000 Crore of foreign exchange during last three years

Active promotion of Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has been creating a massive impact on the stakeholders, a latest government update has stated. During the last three years, as on 30.09.2024, EBP programme helped expeditious payment of approx. Rs 57552 Cr to the farmers, approximate savings of more than Rs. 75,000 Crore of foreign exchange, crude oil substitution of nearly 110 lakh metric tonnes and net CO2 reduction of about 332 lakh metric tonnes. The Government has been promoting blending of ethanol in petrol under EBP Programme wherein Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) sell ethanol blended with petrol. Under EBP Programme, the blending of ethanol with petrol increased from 188.6 crore litres in Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2018-19 to more than 700 crore litres in ESY 2023-24 with corresponding increase in blending percentage from 5% in ESY 2018-19 to approximately 14.6% in ESY 2023-24. Since 2019, the number of retail outlets selling ethanol blended petrol has increased steadily. In 2019, ethanol blended petrol was sold from 43168 retail outlets of Public Sector OMCs which has increased to all retail outlets across the country in 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News