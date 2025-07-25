Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 1337.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.80% to Rs 379.02 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 1337.80% to Rs 30.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.80% to Rs 379.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 267.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.379.02267.2915.077.0854.4315.4140.232.8130.052.09

