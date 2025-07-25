Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.60 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 112.24 crore

Net Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 18.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 112.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 106.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.112.24106.39-5.21-0.70-19.49-11.91-24.08-15.77-18.60-15.80

