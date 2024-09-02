Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores gets environmental clearance

For iron ore production from Ramghad Manganese & Iron Ore Mines

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores announced that Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India has granted Environmental Clearance (EC) for the Company's Ramghad Manganese & Iron Ore Mines for Iron Ore production of 0.216 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) by retaining the existing Manganese Ore production of 0.05 MTPA involving total excavation of 1.297 MTPA inclusive of Waste along with handling of 0.327 MT of already stocked Incidental Iron Ore within first two years vide communication dated 1 September 2024.

