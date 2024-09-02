Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores gets environmental clearance

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores gets environmental clearance

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For iron ore production from Ramghad Manganese & Iron Ore Mines

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores announced that Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India has granted Environmental Clearance (EC) for the Company's Ramghad Manganese & Iron Ore Mines for Iron Ore production of 0.216 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) by retaining the existing Manganese Ore production of 0.05 MTPA involving total excavation of 1.297 MTPA inclusive of Waste along with handling of 0.327 MT of already stocked Incidental Iron Ore within first two years vide communication dated 1 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty headed for muted start, signals GIFT Nifty; Auto cos eyed

Police arrest one more accused in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri mob lynching case

Indian govt bond yields seen marginally higher, tracking US peers

Sajid Khan sells Juhu apartment for Rs 6 cr: Other bollywood realty deals

3 dead, 3 others injured after overspeeding car overturns in Mumbai

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story