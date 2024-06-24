Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghvi Movers edges higher after bagging work orders worth Rs 180 crore

Sanghvi Movers edges higher after bagging work orders worth Rs 180 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sanghvi Movers added 3.44% to Rs 1100.95 after the company announced that it has bagged two work orders with a total value in excess of Rs 180 crore.

The first contract involves delivering a customized solution to a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the renewable energy sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This ten-month project (with over 95% execution in FY 2024-25) includes project monitoring, engineering, and complete service delivery mechanical (cranes, trailers, installation & commissioning), civil, electrical, and site management.

The second contract is part of the new business offering that is being made by Sanghvi Movers. It involves above-ground piping work, fabrication, painting, and erection for a diversified global EPC player in the hydrocarbons sector.

This six-month project will be completed within the current financial year. The company will also provide skilled manpower and necessary tools & tackles for the project.

Sanghvi Movers primarily provides medium to heavy duty cranes on rental basis to various private and public sector undertakings. The company had a total fleet size of 346 cranes having a cumulative lifting capacity of 81,288 MT as on 31 March 2024. SMLs crane fleet consists of medium-to-large size hydraulic truck mounted telescopic and lattice boom cranes and crawler lattice boom cranes having a lifting capacity from 20 MT to 1000 MT. SMLs client base consists of several well-known Indian corporates.

The company had reported an income from operations of Rs 618.53 crore and a net profit of Rs 187.94 crore in FY24 as against a income from operations and PAT of Rs 455.79 crore and Rs 112.05 crore recorded in FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Action Construction Equipment in talks for a JV with Kato Works Co., Japan

Suzlon Energy gains on bagging 103.95 MW order from AMPIN Energy Transition

Adani Energy Solutions completes acquisition of Essar Transco

Cella Space reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Health Care Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

BSE SME United Cotfab make a decent listing

NSE SME GP Eco Solutions India rallies on debut

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NBCC secures order worth Rs 100 crore

L&amp;T arm bags significant order to build solar and energy storage plant

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story