Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd and JK Paper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2024.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd and JK Paper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd soared 13.72% to Rs 1913.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4187 shares in the past one month.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd spiked 9.69% to Rs 198.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd surged 9.31% to Rs 9090.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 538 shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd exploded 8.75% to Rs 1663. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4935 shares in the past one month.

JK Paper Ltd advanced 8.03% to Rs 550.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sensex gains 160 pts; IT shares advance

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 37.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 24.62% in the March 2024 quarter

CRISIL revises outlook on Pudumjee Paper's LT rating to 'positive'

Route Mobile Ltd Slips 3.48%

NBCC secures order worth Rs 100 crore

L&amp;T arm bags significant order to build solar and energy storage plant

Ujjivan SFB slumps after trimming FY25 loan growth guidance by 500 bps

Volumes jump at Bajaj Holdings &amp; Investment Ltd counter

Hero MotoCorp hikes prices of motorcycles and scooters

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story