Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC secures order worth Rs 100 crore

NBCC secures order worth Rs 100 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) announced that it has bagged an order from REC in the normal course of business worth Rs 100 crore.

The project includes project management consultant (PMC) for new construction & renovation of existing RECIPMT Building at RECIPMT, Shivarampally in Hyderabad.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 24.52% to Rs 141.49 crore on 42.86% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,936.98 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.66% to currently trade at Rs 165.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NBCC (India) wins project valued USD 30 mn from Ministry of External Affairs

NBCC arm bags order worth Rs 92 cr

NBCC jumps after signing MoU with HUDCO

NBCC conducts 24th auction for sale of commercial space in WTC, New Delhi

NBCC announces sale of commercial built up space in Delhi

L&amp;T arm bags significant order to build solar and energy storage plant

Ujjivan SFB slumps after trimming FY25 loan growth guidance by 500 bps

Volumes jump at Bajaj Holdings &amp; Investment Ltd counter

Hero MotoCorp hikes prices of motorcycles and scooters

18th Lok Sabha session kicks off today with oath-taking ceremony

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story