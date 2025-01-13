Sarda Energy arm begins trial production of 24.9 MW hydro project

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Sarda Energy & Minerals (SEML) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Chhattisgarh Hydro Power LLP, has commenced the trial production of Rehar Small Hydro Power Project.

Chhattisgarh Hydro Power LLP has installed 24.9 MW Rehar Small Hydro Project and commenced the trail production of power.

Sarda Energy & Minerals (SEML) is an energy and minerals company with operational iron ore and coal mines in Chhattisgarh and thermal and hydropower generation plants in different locations across India, with a growing portfolio of assets.

The company has reported a 36% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203 crore on a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,159 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Shares of Sarda Energy & Minerals slipped 2.75% to Rs 459.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

