Equinox India Developments gains after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Equinox India Developments advanced 2.12% to Rs 135 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 22.17 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 38.65 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations soared 177% YoY to Rs 278.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The firm posted profit before tax of Rs 26.85 crore in Q3 FY25, as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 28.33 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

Additionally, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 38 crore for the quarter, compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of Rs 22 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The companys pre-sales jumped 37% YoY to Rs 82 crore in Q3 FY25. Gross Collections for the quarter stood at Rs 105 crore, representing a 24% YoY decline.

The company also noted new bookings of 78,000 square feet during Q3 FY25.

The net surplus stood at Rs 11,150 crore, with ongoing project costs of Rs 2,302 crore significantly covered through receivables, with a coverage ratio of approximately 0.8x. The companys surplus from completed projects is Rs 302 crore.

In terms of new launches, the company introduced Embassy One in Thane in November 2024, achieving pre-sales of Rs 36.5 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Gross debt amounted to Rs 420 crore, with an average rate of interest (ROI) of 13.2% and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09x. Total equity stood at Rs 4,605 crore.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 116 crore, with net debt of Rs 304 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

On nine month basis, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 17.76 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to net loss of Rs 736.63 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 132.1% YoY to Rs 911.71 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Equinox India Developments is a real estate development company. The Company develops residential and commercial real estate projects, including luxury office and commercial spaces, residential developments, and special economic zones. Equinox India Developments serves customers worldwide.

