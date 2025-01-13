India's forex reserves continue to decline further

Foreign currency assets decreased by $6.441 billion to $545.48 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Gold reserves increased by $824 million to $67.092 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $58 million to $17.815 billion, the RBI said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $18 million at $4.199 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content