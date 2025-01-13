Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's forex reserves continue to decline further

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $5.7 billion to $634.59 billion for the week ended January 3, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed.

Foreign currency assets decreased by $6.441 billion to $545.48 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves increased by $824 million to $67.092 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $58 million to $17.815 billion, the RBI said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $18 million at $4.199 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

