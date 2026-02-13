Sarthak Industries standalone net profit declines 58.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.70% to Rs 43.23 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries declined 58.65% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.70% to Rs 43.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.43.2361.491.992.200.651.370.581.280.431.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News