Sarthak Industries standalone net profit declines 58.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.70% to Rs 43.23 croreNet profit of Sarthak Industries declined 58.65% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.70% to Rs 43.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales43.2361.49 -30 OPM %1.992.20 -PBDT0.651.37 -53 PBT0.581.28 -55 NP0.431.04 -59
