Sarveshwar Food enters into strategic partnerships with NBFCs

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
To provide financial support to its associated farmers

Sarveshwar Food announced that it has initiated strategic partnerships with certain Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to enhance financial support for farmerswho are the backbone of the company's supply chainand drive improvements within the agricultural sector.

These new collaborations are aimed at providing essential financial resources, enabling farmers to invest in modern agricultural practices and infrastructure. Through these partnerships, Sarveshwar Food seeks to fortify the agricultural ecosystem and ensure the stability and growth of its supply chain.

Under the proposed arrangement, Sarveshwar Food will facilitate the connection between NBFCs and farmers. The financing arrangements will be conducted directly between the NBFCs and the farmers, with no recourse to the company.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

