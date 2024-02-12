Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 38.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 38.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 435.66 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries declined 38.86% to Rs 39.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 64.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 435.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 486.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales435.66486.77 -10 OPM %21.1622.96 -PBDT82.24105.78 -22 PBT44.0173.30 -40 NP39.6464.84 -39

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

