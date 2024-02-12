Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 38.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 435.66 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries declined 38.86% to Rs 39.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 64.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 435.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 486.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.435.66486.7721.1622.9682.24105.7844.0173.3039.6464.84

