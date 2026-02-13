Satia Industries standalone net profit rises 41.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.19% to Rs 380.31 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries rose 41.57% to Rs 28.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 380.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 375.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.380.31375.8310.1214.1061.6052.8026.3112.7528.0319.80

