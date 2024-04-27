SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 71.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.76% to Rs 272.02 croreNet profit of SBFC Finance rose 71.73% to Rs 73.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.76% to Rs 272.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.22% to Rs 237.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.53% to Rs 990.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 710.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News