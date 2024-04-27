Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 71.73% in the March 2024 quarter

SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 71.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 34.76% to Rs 272.02 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 71.73% to Rs 73.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.76% to Rs 272.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.22% to Rs 237.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.53% to Rs 990.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 710.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales272.02201.86 35 990.96710.21 40 OPM %69.1968.73 -68.5068.02 - PBDT100.5561.16 64 329.47214.16 54 PBT96.9258.08 67 316.06201.45 57 NP73.4342.76 72 237.02149.80 58

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

