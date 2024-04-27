Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit declines 19.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit declines 19.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 1105.34 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation declined 19.74% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 1105.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 980.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.58% to Rs 304.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 248.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.88% to Rs 4451.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3182.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1105.34980.37 13 4451.733182.60 40 OPM %18.7219.22 -19.7421.48 - PBDT166.11151.53 10 722.38576.40 25 PBT93.8291.60 2 444.69354.79 25 NP62.3377.66 -20 304.47248.39 23

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

