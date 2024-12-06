Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Card achieves 2 cr cards in force milestone

SBI Card achieves 2 cr cards in force milestone

Image
Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Records 25% CAGR of cards in force

SBI Card has surpassed the 2 crore cards in force milestone, highlighting its commitment to delivering innovative solutions and enhancing customer experiences across the nation. This achievement also underscores SBI Card's pivotal role in transforming India's credit card landscape, and its promise of 'Currency of Digital India'.

Since its inception in 1998, SBI Card has been a pioneer in designing a wide range of products to meet diverse customer needs. From thoughtful core cards, co-branded partnerships with premium brands, to rewards-driven and lifestyle-centric offerings, SBI Card has consistently set new benchmarks for customer-focused innovation in the Indian credit card industry and strengthened its leadership in the market. SBI Card has witnessed strong growth of around 25% CAGR in cards in force, and 26% CAGR in spends, between FY19 and FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RPG Group's CEAT to acquire Camso brand from Michelin for $225 million

India will continue to grow at 6-8% for next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India not re-considering joining mega trade agreement RCEP, says Goyal

LG Electronics India files for IPO; South Korean parent to sell 15% stake

Laws required to end toxic work culture in pvt sector, says TMC MP Gokhale

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story