Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has received a work order from V.O. Chidambaranar Port for Supply, Manning, Operation, and Maintenance of One (1) No. 60T Bollard Pull and above highly maneuverable Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) Tug. The contract is for a period of seven years and is valued at Rs 96.24 crore.

