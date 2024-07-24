SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 36.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.27% to Rs 15105.48 croreNet profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 36.34% to Rs 519.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 381.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.27% to Rs 15105.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13104.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15105.4813104.49 15 OPM %3.933.24 -PBDT596.97432.64 38 PBT596.97432.64 38 NP519.52381.04 36
