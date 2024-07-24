DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 3.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.32% to Rs 1489.25 croreNet profit of DCB Bank rose 3.49% to Rs 131.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 126.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.32% to Rs 1489.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1237.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1489.251237.74 20 OPM %68.9467.14 -PBDT176.98170.94 4 PBT176.98170.94 4 NP131.36126.93 3
