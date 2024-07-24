Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions to acquire majority stake in G G Tronics

CG Power &amp; Industrial Solutions to acquire majority stake in G G Tronics

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CG Power & Industrial Solutions (CG) has today i.e. 24th July, 2024 entered into definitive agreements for acquisition of 55% stake of G G Tronics (GGT) through a combination of purchase of equity shares from the Promoters of GGT and by way of subscription to Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 319.38 crore.

This acquisition is in line with CG's strategic intent to expand its Railway product portfolio by diversifying into closely related or adjacent areas poised for growth. The integration is anticipated to leverage synergies between the companies. CG's extensive expertise in manufacturing, engineering, and project management, complemented by GGT's specialized knowledge in Railway Transport Safety, particularly in the Train Collision Avoidance System 'KAVACH,' and embedded systems will enable CG to actively pursue 'KAVACH' and other Rail Safety projects, in the areas of Electronic Signalling sector through this vehicle.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

HMD Crest series set to launch in India on July 25: All you need to know

Stock Alert: Here's why Bajaj Finance may underperform markets in near-term

Petronet LNG Q1 results: Net profit jumps 40% to Rs 1,100.76 crore

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 along with new Samsung wearables set for sale today

Parliament LIVE news: Not possible to name every state in budget, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story