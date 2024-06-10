Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil Renewables OKs raising Rs 450 cr via rights issue

Borosil Renewables OKs raising Rs 450 cr via rights issue

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Borosil Renewables announced that the company will be issuing fully paid-up equity shares aggregating up to Rs 450 crore via rights issue.

The board stated that it has approved the draft letter of offer to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and BSE and National Stock Exchange of India for their requisite approvals.

Borosil Renewables is engaged in the business of manufacturing of extra clear patterned glass and low-iron solar glass for application in photovoltaic panels, flat plate collectors and green houses.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company reported a net loss of Rs 53.32 crore as against Rs 10.50 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations fell 8.39% to Rs 283.11 crore in Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.63% to currently trade at Rs 494.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Stock Alert: Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp

Hindustan Construction Company update on proposed rights issue

Financials shares slide

Bajaj Finance rallies on plan to sell BHFL shares via OFS

Sebi rejects NSE's proposal to extend trading hours

AXISCADES commences delivery of Man Portable Counter Drone System to Indian Army

Telecom shares gain

Power shares gain

Utilties stocks rise

KEC Intl spurts on Rs 1,061-crore order win

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story