Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 3.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 650.14 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 3.59% to Rs 52.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 650.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 599.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

