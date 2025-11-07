Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 493.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 493.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 125.21% to Rs 280.25 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon rose 493.41% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 125.21% to Rs 280.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 124.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales280.25124.44 125 OPM %9.692.94 -PBDT24.875.20 378 PBT21.763.72 485 NP16.202.73 493

