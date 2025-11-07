Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 493.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 125.21% to Rs 280.25 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon rose 493.41% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 125.21% to Rs 280.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 124.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.280.25124.449.692.9424.875.2021.763.7216.202.73

