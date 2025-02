Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 30.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.62% to Rs 118.07 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric President Systems rose 30.87% to Rs 13.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 118.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 101.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.118.07101.2415.1116.4020.3517.1219.7214.4813.9910.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News