SEBI more events to list that define Unpublished Price-Sensitive Information

SEBI has stated that seventeen more events have been added to the list that will define Unpublished Price-Sensitive Information (UPSI) under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations, to bring it more in alignment with Regulation 30 of Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. SEBI noted that for events emanating from outside the company, flexibility has been provided to make entries in the structured digital database on a deferred basis, within two days, as well as to not have mandatory trading window closure.

