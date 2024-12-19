Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI more events to list that define Unpublished Price-Sensitive Information

SEBI more events to list that define Unpublished Price-Sensitive Information

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SEBI has stated that seventeen more events have been added to the list that will define Unpublished Price-Sensitive Information (UPSI) under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations, to bring it more in alignment with Regulation 30 of Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. SEBI noted that for events emanating from outside the company, flexibility has been provided to make entries in the structured digital database on a deferred basis, within two days, as well as to not have mandatory trading window closure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Merchant bankers shall maintain liquid net worth of at least 25% of the minimum net worth requirement

SEBI announces setting up of Past Risk and Return Verification Agency

SEBI tightens SME IPO norms, mandates a minimum operating profit

Transrail Lighting IPO subscribed 2.07 times

OLX India partners with EaseMyTrip

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story