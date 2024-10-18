Sensex slides 155 pts; LTIMindtree drops over 5%

The key equity barometers traded with minor losses in morning trade. The Nifty tanked below the 24,750 mark. IT shares declined after advancing in the previous trading session. At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 155.38 points or 0.17% to 80,866.81. The Nifty 50 index lost 23.30 points or 0.09% to 24,725.90. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.59%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,334 shares rose and 2,208 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Tata Consumer Products (down 0.87%), Jio Financial Services (down 0.08%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (down 0.56%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.32%), Aether Industries (down 1.02%), L&T Finance (down 1.10%), Manba Finance (down 0.80%), Mastek (up 1.04%), Jindal Saw (down 0.78%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.25%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.26%), Tejas Networks (up 6.66%), Kesoram Industries (up 0.22%), Ashapuri Gold Ornament (down 1.71%), Benares Hotels (down 0.21%), Best Agrolife (down 3.27%), Duncan Engineering (down 2.83%), Elecon Engineering (down 2.45%), Ganesh Housing Corporation (down 2.69%), GNA Axles (down 0.82%), Indostar Capital Finance (down 0.85%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 1.74%), Ponni Sugars (Erode) (down 1.14%), Sarveshwar Foods (down 0.85%) and Supreme Infrastructure India (up 1.99%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 1.95% to 41,900.75. The index rose 1.19% in the past trading session.

LTIMindtree (down 5.44%), Infosys (down 4.17%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.58%), Persistent Systems (down 2.12%) and Mphasis (down 1.5%), Coforge (down 1.44%), HCL Technologies (down 1.08%), L&T Technology Services (down 0.83%) edged lower.

On the other hand, Wipro (up 4.08%),Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.21%) edged higher.

LTIMindtree tumbled 5.44%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.3% to Rs 1,251.6 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,135.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 2.8% QoQ to Rs 1,126.6 crore during the quarter.

Infosys slipped 4.17%. The IT major reported 2.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,506 crore on a 4.25% increase in revenues to Rs 40,986 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

Wipro rallied 4.08% after the IT major's consolidated net profit grew 6.85% to Rs 3,208.8 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 3,003.2 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations increased 1.54% to Rs 22,301.6 crore in the September 2024 quarter as against Rs 21,963.8 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

