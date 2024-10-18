Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sensex slides 155 pts; LTIMindtree drops over 5%

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
The key equity barometers traded with minor losses in morning trade. The Nifty tanked below the 24,750 mark. IT shares declined after advancing in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 155.38 points or 0.17% to 80,866.81. The Nifty 50 index lost 23.30 points or 0.09% to 24,725.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.59%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,334 shares rose and 2,208 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.

Tata Consumer Products (down 0.87%), Jio Financial Services (down 0.08%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (down 0.56%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.32%), Aether Industries (down 1.02%), L&T Finance (down 1.10%), Manba Finance (down 0.80%), Mastek (up 1.04%), Jindal Saw (down 0.78%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.25%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.26%), Tejas Networks (up 6.66%), Kesoram Industries (up 0.22%), Ashapuri Gold Ornament (down 1.71%), Benares Hotels (down 0.21%), Best Agrolife (down 3.27%), Duncan Engineering (down 2.83%), Elecon Engineering (down 2.45%), Ganesh Housing Corporation (down 2.69%), GNA Axles (down 0.82%), Indostar Capital Finance (down 0.85%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 1.74%), Ponni Sugars (Erode) (down 1.14%), Sarveshwar Foods (down 0.85%) and Supreme Infrastructure India (up 1.99%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

The Nifty IT index fell 1.95% to 41,900.75. The index rose 1.19% in the past trading session.

LTIMindtree (down 5.44%), Infosys (down 4.17%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.58%), Persistent Systems (down 2.12%) and Mphasis (down 1.5%), Coforge (down 1.44%), HCL Technologies (down 1.08%), L&T Technology Services (down 0.83%) edged lower.

On the other hand, Wipro (up 4.08%),Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.21%) edged higher.

LTIMindtree tumbled 5.44%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.3% to Rs 1,251.6 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,135.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 2.8% QoQ to Rs 1,126.6 crore during the quarter.

Infosys slipped 4.17%. The IT major reported 2.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,506 crore on a 4.25% increase in revenues to Rs 40,986 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

Wipro rallied 4.08% after the IT major's consolidated net profit grew 6.85% to Rs 3,208.8 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 3,003.2 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations increased 1.54% to Rs 22,301.6 crore in the September 2024 quarter as against Rs 21,963.8 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

