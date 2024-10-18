Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Telecom stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 2.7 points or 0.09% at 3028.36 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 6.91%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.41%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.91%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.83%), and Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 0.49%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.04%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.18%), and HFCL Ltd (down 1.1%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 611.05 or 1.08% at 55978.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 106.84 points or 0.65% at 16370.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 95.15 points or 0.38% at 24654.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 347.28 points or 0.43% at 80659.33.

On BSE,899 shares were trading in green, 2187 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

