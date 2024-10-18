Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 2.7 points or 0.09% at 3028.36 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 6.91%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.41%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.91%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.83%), and Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 0.49%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.04%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.18%), and HFCL Ltd (down 1.1%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 611.05 or 1.08% at 55978.