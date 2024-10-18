Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Auto index rising 61.59 points or 0.11% at 56843.23 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.05%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.78%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.44%),Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.84%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.64%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.62%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.22%), and Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.16%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.38%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.01%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.9%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 611.05 or 1.08% at 55978.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 106.84 points or 0.65% at 16370.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 95.15 points or 0.38% at 24654.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 347.28 points or 0.43% at 80659.33.

On BSE,899 shares were trading in green, 2187 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

