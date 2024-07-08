Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shalby consolidated net profit declines 29.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 18.43% to Rs 278.89 crore

Net profit of Shalby declined 29.24% to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 278.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales278.89235.49 18 OPM %16.2118.32 -PBDT46.7944.91 4 PBT30.4132.97 -8 NP14.7420.83 -29

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

