Shalby consolidated net profit declines 29.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.43% to Rs 278.89 crore

Net profit of Shalby declined 29.24% to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 278.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

