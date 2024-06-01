Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 89.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 64.64% to Rs 1.80 crore

Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research declined 89.19% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.64% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.48% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.66% to Rs 18.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.805.0918.5220.73-240.5618.07-10.1515.920.840.642.482.180.380.211.000.790.040.370.660.83

