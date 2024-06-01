Chadha Papers consolidated net profit declines 79.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.10% to Rs 170.56 croreNet profit of Chadha Papers declined 79.46% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.10% to Rs 170.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.53% to Rs 36.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.58% to Rs 609.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 697.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
