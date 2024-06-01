Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chadha Papers consolidated net profit declines 79.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Chadha Papers consolidated net profit declines 79.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 17.10% to Rs 170.56 crore

Net profit of Chadha Papers declined 79.46% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.10% to Rs 170.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.53% to Rs 36.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.58% to Rs 609.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 697.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales170.56205.75 -17 609.32697.03 -13 OPM %3.7726.74 -13.4515.44 - PBDT14.8660.56 -75 59.8692.15 -35 PBT12.2858.26 -79 50.2582.86 -39 NP8.7242.46 -79 36.8060.86 -40

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

