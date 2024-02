Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 49.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 878.89 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 49.20% to Rs 30.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 60.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 878.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 760.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.878.89760.928.679.9582.8199.0252.8976.6230.7560.53

