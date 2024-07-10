Shilpa Medicare subsidiary's Karnataka facility clears GMP inspection

Shilpa Medicare said that ANVISA-Brazil successfully completed good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection at its subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences' Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility, Unit II situated in Karnataka.

The GMP inspection was conducted in Raichur, Karnataka from 15th to 19th April 2024. Following a successful inspection, the Unit has been issued GMP Certification from ANVISA-Brazil.

The facility is involved in manufacturing various oncology and nononcology APIs. The company remains committed to maintain the GMP status and quality standards as per the expectations and standards of Global Regulatory Authorities.

Raichur-based Shilpa Medicare is a vertically integrated, manufacturer and distributor of quality drugs to global markets; specializing in the oncology therapeutic segment and introducing novel drugs focusing on patient convenience and compliance.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.50 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 8.04 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue grew by 10.7% year on year to Rs 219.69 crore during the quarter.

The scrip fell 0.86% to Rs 652.45 on the BSE.

