Stock Alert: JSW Steel, Delta Corp, Rail Vikas Nigam, Adani Power, Shilpa Medicare

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban : Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, IEX, Piramal Enterprises, India Cements, and Indus Towers.

Upcoming results : Kesoram Industries, Tata Elxsi.

JSW Steels consolidated crude steel production fell 1% YoY and 6% sequentially in Q1 FY25, mainly due to planned maintenance shutdowns.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs 203 crore railway contract from Southeastern Railway and signed an MoU with Tatweer Middle East and Africa to execute rail-based work in the MENA Region and European countries. The company has also received a project worth Rs 187 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp. to construct six elevated metro stations in Nagpur.

Aadni Powers unit, Mahan Energen, has entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement for 500 MW with Reliance Industries. Reliance Industries acquired a 26% stake in one of Mahan Energen's 600 MW thermal power units for the agreement.

Delta Corps consolidated revenue declined 30% YoY to Rs 181 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 259 crore in Q1 FY24. Net profit fell 68% to Rs 22 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 68 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Shilpa Medicares Raichur API facility in Karnataka clears GMP inspection conducted by a Brazilian regulatory agency.

IRM Energys Karan Kaushal resigned as chief executive officer (CEO) effective from 31 July 2024.

Adani Ports and Speical Economic Zone received a letter of intent (LoI) for developing and operating berth No. 13 at Deendayal port in Gujarat with a concession period of 30 years.

H.G Infra Engineering signed memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vibrant Solar Energy for acquiring project development activities worth Rs 465 crore.

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

