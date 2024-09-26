Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut convicted in defamation case

The court found Raut guilty under IPC section 500, which deals with defamation, and sentenced him to 15 days of imprisonment. Additionally, he has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 25,000. The case revolved around accusations made by Raut, alleging that the Somaiyas were involved in a Rs 100 crore scam concerning the construction and maintenance of public toilets in Mira Bhayander.
Medha Somaiya, represented by advocate Vivekanand Gupta, argued that Raut's statements to the media were baseless and intended to defame her and her husbands reputation publicly.
