Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 730.3, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.76% in last one year as compared to a 32.39% jump in NIFTY and a 46.11% jump in the Nifty Metal index. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 26102.85. The Sensex is at 85511.38, up 0.4%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 3.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9777.15, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 728.85, up 1.67% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 35.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

