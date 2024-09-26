Vedanta edges higher on fourth interim dividend proposal

Vedanta advanced 3.42% to Rs 496 after the company said that its board will meet on 8 October 2024 to consider a proposal for fourth interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2024-25.

In an exchange filling, Vedanta has already fixed Wednesday, 16 October, 2024, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.