Vedanta edges higher on fourth interim dividend proposal

Vedanta advanced 3.42% to Rs 496 after the company said that its board will meet on 8 October 2024 to consider a proposal for fourth interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2024-25.
In an exchange filling, Vedanta has already fixed Wednesday, 16 October, 2024, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend.
Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.
The diversified metal company reported 54.02% increase in net profit to Rs 5,095 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 3,308 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 5.68% YoY to Rs 35,239 crore in Q1 FY25.
