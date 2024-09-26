Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta edges higher on fourth interim dividend proposal

Vedanta edges higher on fourth interim dividend proposal

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta advanced 3.42% to Rs 496 after the company said that its board will meet on 8 October 2024 to consider a proposal for fourth interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2024-25.

In an exchange filling, Vedanta has already fixed Wednesday, 16 October, 2024, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

The diversified metal company reported 54.02% increase in net profit to Rs 5,095 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 3,308 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 5.68% YoY to Rs 35,239 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amazon great Indian festival sale starts for prime members; details here

Housing sales dip 11% in third quarter of CY24 in top 7 cities: Report

LIVE news: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sentenced to 15 days imprisonment in defamation case

Judges to hear arguments in Donald Trump's appeal of civil fraud verdict

Krsnaa Diagnostics climbs 4% on buying stake in Apulki Healthcare

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story