Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) to contest Municipal Elections independently

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) to contest Municipal Elections independently

Image
Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has announced that the party will contest the upcoming local body elections independently. This includes elections for major municipal corporations such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Raut explained that the decision was aimed at evaluating the party's organizational strength. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray advocated for independent contests to create opportunities for party workers who often miss out on running in Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

Before parting ways with the BJP in 2022, the Shiv Sena had dominated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest municipal body, for a remarkable 25 years, from 1997 to 2022. Following the conclusion of the BMC's term in March 2022, the civic body has been managed by an appointed administrator. Elections for the BMC are anticipated later this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Archies partners with Magicpin to solidify its position in gifting category

Avenue Supermarts Q3 net profit jumps 5% YoY to Rs 724 cr; appoints Anshul Asawa as MD & CEO

USDA expects India's Wheat output to rise by around 2.50% this year

Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 0.13%, up for five straight sessions

HUL incorporates WOS, Kwality Wall's for ice cream biz demerger

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story