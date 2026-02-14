Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 48.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.83% to Rs 82.04 croreNet profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 48.77% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.83% to Rs 82.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales82.0485.31 -4 OPM %12.5815.60 -PBDT9.1912.66 -27 PBT4.137.82 -47 NP2.705.27 -49
