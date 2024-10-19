Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shoppers Stop launches its first Shoppers Store at Silchar, Assam

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Shoppers Stop announced the launch of its first Shoppers Store at Silchar city, Assam. The store was unveiled in the presence of loyal Black, Platinum, and gold customers, to preview the store's offerings. The new Shoppers Stop store is set to bring an unparalleled shopping experience to the residents of Silchar and surrounding areas.

With the new Shoppers Stop store, the customers of Silchar will get to experience 500 + brands, the latest fashion trends, enhanced beauty experience, a diverse range of watches, bags, and gifting options all conveniently available under one roof. Elevating the shopping experience, Shoppers Stop also offers services such as beauty makeovers and Personal Shopper. Additionally, the renowned Shoppers Stop First Citizens Club program promises a rewarding shopping experience. The premium Black Card Membership program allows shoppers to relish exclusive privileges, unique event invitations, a generous one-year return policy and many more rewards and benefits worth Rs. 50,000 upon enrolment.

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

