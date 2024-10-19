JSW Neo Energy to acquire 125 MW wind energy capacity from Hetero Group

JSW Neo Energy (JSWNEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has executed definitive agreements on 18 October 2024, to acquire 3 special purpose vehicles (3 SPVs) collectively holding a portfolio of 125 MW of Wind Energy generation capacity from Hetero Labs and Hetero Drugs (Hetero Group).

The transaction is subject to receipt of the necessary customary approvals. Upon consummation of the transaction, the 3 SPVs will become subsidiaries of JSWNEL and step-down subsidiaries of the Company.

