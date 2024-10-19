Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Neo Energy to acquire 125 MW wind energy capacity from Hetero Group

JSW Neo Energy to acquire 125 MW wind energy capacity from Hetero Group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JSW Neo Energy (JSWNEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has executed definitive agreements on 18 October 2024, to acquire 3 special purpose vehicles (3 SPVs) collectively holding a portfolio of 125 MW of Wind Energy generation capacity from Hetero Labs and Hetero Drugs (Hetero Group).

The transaction is subject to receipt of the necessary customary approvals. Upon consummation of the transaction, the 3 SPVs will become subsidiaries of JSWNEL and step-down subsidiaries of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Jaipur-bound Air India flight with 189 passengers onboard receives bomb threat

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: Rain stops play; India trail by 12 runs

TN state anthem row: Free yourself from divisive forces, CM Stalin to Guv

Bomb threats hit Indian flights hard: The real cost of these hoax calls

Judges punishing Jan 6 rioters but fear violence as US election approaches

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story