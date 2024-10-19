Garden Reach bags contract worth Rs 491 crore from Defence Ministry

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers said that it has received letters of intent of award for a contract worth Rs 491 crore from the Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory, Gol, Ministry of Defence DRDO, Kochi.

The contract is for design, development, construction, integration of equipment, testing, certification, commissioning & supply of one acoustic research ship (ARS).

The project has to be executed within a period of 36 months.

State-run Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) is engaged in building warships and other vessels for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. It has also diversified into engineering business with a product profile of pre-fabricated steel bridges, various deck machinery items and assembly, as well as testing & overhauling of marine diesel engines. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India holds 74.50% in the company.