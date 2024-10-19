Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RPP Infra Projects wins orders worth Rs 35.6 cr

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
RPP Infra Projects has received letter of acceptance for a new projects:

1. Design and Build of 7MLD Product water conveyance system from the 20 MLD Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) Plant at Kelavarapalli Hosur to SIPCOT Industrial Park Shoolagiri Phase I & II Krishnagiri District, Tamil Nadu with Operation and Maintenance for 1 year on DBO Basis for contract value of Rs. 28.25 crore (Including GST); and

2.Providing Internal Water Supply arrangements including Construction of 2 Nos of Pump Room In SIPCOT Industrial Park, Shoolagiri phase I for contract value of Rs 7.35 crore (Including GST)).

With this, the company's order book stands at Rs 3,558.84 crore.

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

