RPP Infra Projects wins orders worth Rs 35.6 cr

RPP Infra Projects has received letter of acceptance for a new projects:

1. Design and Build of 7MLD Product water conveyance system from the 20 MLD Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) Plant at Kelavarapalli Hosur to SIPCOT Industrial Park Shoolagiri Phase I & II Krishnagiri District, Tamil Nadu with Operation and Maintenance for 1 year on DBO Basis for contract value of Rs. 28.25 crore (Including GST); and

2.Providing Internal Water Supply arrangements including Construction of 2 Nos of Pump Room In SIPCOT Industrial Park, Shoolagiri phase I for contract value of Rs 7.35 crore (Including GST)).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp