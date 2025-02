Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit declines 90.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.57% to Rs 56.99 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics declined 90.70% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.57% to Rs 56.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.56.9965.945.307.251.977.710.726.610.485.16

